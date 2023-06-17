African nations call for indivisibility of global security, Russia supports it — Lavrov

ST. PETERSBURG, June 17. /TASS/. African countries stand for the indivisibility of global security, and Russia backs this principled position, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with an African peace mission.

"First of all, they (African countries - TASS) highlighted China’s well-known twelve points, which were presented a couple of months ago, and they highlighted those parts of that Chinese initiative that are close to them and that stipulate that there no double standards in the world, that all the principles of the UN Charter in their integrity and correlation are respected and implemented, that there are no unilateral sanctions, that there are no attempts to ensure someone’s security at the expense of others, that security is indivisible on a global scale. They are the principled attitudes that we share," he said.

Lavrov also pointed out that African countries have shown an understanding of the root causes of the Ukraine crisis, "which was created by the West’s efforts.".