Russia’s precision weapons wipe out Ukrainian strike drone production sites — top brass

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. The Russian Aerospace Forces delivered a strike by precision weapons against the Ukrainian army’s attack drone production sites in the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Thursday.

"Last night, the Russian Aerospace Forces delivered a strike by airborne long-range precision weapons against the sites of the production of strike unmanned aerial vehicles. All the designated targets were destroyed. The goal of the strike was achieved," the spokesman said.

Russian forces eliminate two Ukrainian subversive groups in Kupyansk area

Russian forces eliminated two Ukrainian subversive groups and 30 enemy troops in the Kupyansk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kupyansk direction, operational/tactical and army aircraft and artillery of the western battlegroup inflicted damage on the enemy manpower and equipment in areas near the settlements of Masyutovka, Molchanovo, Kislovka and Berestovoye in the Kharkov Region. The enemy’s losses in that direction in the past 24 hours amounted to 30 Ukrainian personnel, two motor vehicles and a Msta-B howitzer," the spokesman said.

In addition, Russian forces eliminated two Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance groups near the settlements of Sinkovka in the Kharkov Region and Novosyolovskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic, the general reported.

Russian forces destroy over 50 Ukrainian troops in Krasny Liman area

Russian forces destroyed over 50 Ukrainian troops and three artillery guns in the Krasny Liman area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"Over 50 Ukrainian personnel, two armored combat vehicles, Akatsiya and Gvozdika motorized artillery systems and a D-30 howitzer were destroyed in the past 24 hours," the spokesman said.

In areas near the settlements of Terny in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Kuzmino in the Lugansk People’s Republic, the activity of two Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance groups was thwarted, the general reported.

In addition, aircraft and artillery of Russia’s battlegroup Center inflicted damage on the enemy units in the Krasny Liman direction in areas near the settlements of Nevskoye and Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic and the Serebryansky forestry, Konashenkov reported.

Russian forces destroy 340 Ukrainian troops in Donetsk area

Russian forces destroyed 340 Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"During the battles in that direction, as many as 340 Ukrainian personnel, two armored combat vehicles, four motor vehicles and a D-30 howitzer were destroyed in the past 24 hours," the spokesman said.

In areas near the settlements of Novomikhailovka, Novgorodskoye and Slavnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army’s 24th mechanized, 79th air assault and 47th artillery brigades were obliterated, the general reported.

Russian forces repulse five Ukrainian attacks in Donetsk area over past day

Russian forces repelled five Ukrainian attacks in the Donetsk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Donetsk direction, five enemy attacks were repulsed in the past 24 hours in areas near the settlements of Razdolovka, Pervomaiskoye, Krasnogorovka and Maryinka in the Donetsk People’s Republic by active actions of the southern battlegroup," the spokesman said.

In areas near the settlements of Artyomovo, Zvanovka, Viyemka and Avdeyevka, the battlegroup’s missile and air strikes inflicted damage on units of the Ukrainian army’s 24th, 54th and 110th mechanized brigades, the general reported.

Russian forces repel two Ukrainian attacks near Vremevka in DPR

Russian forces repelled two Ukrainian attacks near the Vremevka bulge in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), destroying 25 enemy troops and three tanks over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"During the last 24-hour period, Ukrainian armed forces continued attempts at offensive operations in the south Donetsk, Zaporozhye and Donetsk areas. In the area of the Vremevka salient, two enemy attacks were repelled in the past 24 hours near the settlements Novopol in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Levadnoye in the Zaporozhye Region by decisive operations of defending units, strikes by aircraft and fire by artillery and heavy flamethrower systems from the battlegroup East. As many as 25 Ukrainian personnel and three tanks were destroyed," the spokesman said.

Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian command post in DPR

Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian command post in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"Near the settlement of Kamyshevakha in the Donetsk People’s Republic, a command post of the Ukrainian army’s 128th mountain assault brigade was destroyed," the general reported.

Russian forces destroy 155 Ukrainian troops in south Donetsk, Zaporozhye areas

Russian forces destroyed roughly 155 Ukrainian troops in the south Donetsk and Zaporozhye areas in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"The Ukrainian army’s total losses in those directions in the past 24 hours amounted to 155 Ukrainian personnel, three tanks, two armored combat vehicles, a French-made Caesar self-propelled artillery gun, a Msta-B howitzer and a D-30 howitzer," the spokesman said.

Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian ammo depot in Zaporozhye area

Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian ammunition depot in the Zaporozhye area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"Near the settlement of Omelnik in the Zaporozhye Region, an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army’s 65th mechanized brigade was destroyed. In addition, the activity of a Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance group was thwarted near the settlement of Zagornoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the spokesman said.

In areas near the settlements Novodarovka in the Zaporozhye Region, Neskuchnoye and Velikaya Novosyolka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Russian forces inflicted damage on amassed manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 128th territorial defense brigade, 31st mechanized and 1st tank brigades, the general reported.

"In the Zaporozhye direction, missile strikes inflicted damage on units of the Ukrainian army’s 47th mechanized brigade in the area of the settlement of Lyubitskoye in the Zaporozhye Region," Konashenkov reported

Russian forces destroy over 35 Ukrainian troops in Kherson area over past day

Russian forces destroyed over 35 Ukrainian troops and two howitzers in the Kherson area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kherson direction, over 35 Ukrainian personnel, 11 motor vehicles, a Msta-B howitzer and a D-30 howitzer were destroyed in the past 24 hours as a result of damage inflicted by firepower," the spokesman said.

Russian forces down two Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jets in DPR

Russian forces shot down two Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jets in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"Fighter aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces shot down a Ukrainian Air Force Su-27 plane near the settlement of Krasnoarmeisk in the Donetsk People’s Republic and air defenses downed a Ukrainian Su-27 fighter near the city of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

Russian air defenses down 25 Ukrainian combat drones in past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted five rockets of the HIMARS and Uragan multiple launch rocket systems and destroyed 25 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the past 24 hours, five rockets of the HIMARS and Uragan multiple launch rocket systems were intercepted. In addition, 25 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed in areas near the settlements of Shipilovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Yelenovka, Spornoye and Zelyony Gai in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Removka and Novoye in the Zaporozhye Region and Proletarka in the Kherson Region," the spokesman said.

During the last 24-hour period, operational/tactical and army aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groupings of forces struck 105 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and military equipment in 132 areas, he said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 444 Ukrainian warplanes, 238 combat helicopters, 4,630 unmanned aerial vehicles, 426 surface-to-air missile systems, 9,994 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,124 multiple rocket launchers, 5,121 field artillery guns and mortars and 10,964 special military motor vehicles since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.