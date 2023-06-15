Russian forces destroy 40 Ukrainian troops in Kherson area over past day

GENICHESK, June 15. /TASS/. Russian forces killed 40 and wounded another 42 Ukrainian troops in the Kherson area over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, a spokesman for the regional emergency services reported on Thursday.

Russian forces also destroyed a Ukrainian Grad multiple rocket launcher, a Gvozdika motorized artillery system and seven motor vehicles, the spokesman said.

It was earlier reported that Ukrainian troops kept shelling settlements on the left bank of the Dnieper River in the Kherson Region. The Ukrainian military fired 76 shells against populated areas on Wednesday.