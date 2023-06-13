Putin sees no need to declare martial law on Russia’s entire territory

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said he saw no need to impose a martial law throughout Russia’s entire territory, although some issues still need to be dealt with in a more detailed and thorough manner.

"In general, introducing some kind of special regime or martial law across the country does not make any sense. There is no such need today. We need to work more carefully on some issues," he told foreign correspondents during a meeting on Tuesday.

Putin went on to say that the work of law enforcement and security agencies needs to be improved and expanded.

"And in general, it seems to me that the tasks in this regard are also solvable," the Russian president added.