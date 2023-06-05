Russia hopes IAEA will record shelling attacks on ZNPP by Ukrainian troops – diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, June 6. /TASS/. Russia hopes that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will begin to record shelling attacks on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) by Ukrainian troops, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said on Monday.

"As for the five principles suggested by IAEA chief Rafael Grossi, Russia is committed to them and no resolutions or statements are needed. The problem is that everyone is too shy to say where the shells being fired at the ZNPP are coming from," he said. "To say that, as our partners and Ukrainians often say, Russia is shelling the ZNPP, means someone has a screw loose. Because Russia cannot control and run the plant and shell itself at the same time."

"The trajectory of the shells is clear. It is obvious where they are fired from. <…> Now that the so-called points for ensuring the ZNPP’s safety have been approved, naturally, we expect such a determination to be made," he added.