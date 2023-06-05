Russian forces pummel Ukrainian troops with heavy flamethrowers in Krasny Liman area

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Russian forces deployed the Central Military District’s TOS-1A "Solntsepyok" ("Scorching Sun") heavy flamethrower systems to strike Ukrainian targets in the Krasny Liman area within the special military operation zone, "wiping out the adversary," the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"In the course of combat operations, crews carried out missions to deliver strikes using unguided thermobaric shells. Monitoring and adjustments on the coordinates of targets hit were calculated using data feeds from unmanned aerial vehicles, which transmitted strike results in real time to the command point," the ministry reported in commentary to video footage published on Monday.

The Defense Ministry also noted that specialists from the Central Military District’s Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Force gave high marks to the ТОS-1А combat system for its high fire efficiency and maneuverability.

The TOS-1A "Solntsepyok" is a flamethrower system on a tank chassis. The flamethrower fires 220-mm rockets with a thermobaric warhead designed to incinerate and destroy enemy personnel, combat hardware and fortifications with an enhanced blast. Its launching pad can handle up to 24 shells with a full salvo lasting six seconds. In the Russian Armed Forces, these systems are deployed by units of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Force.