Russian government to support digital solutions for industry — PM

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, June 1. /TASS/. Russian businesses need domestic systems of design automation, engineering calculations and product lifecycle management systems most of all and the government will foster the development of such solutions, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday.

"It is important to establish what digital solutions the industry most needs. It is these that the state will actively support," the Prime Minister noted.

"First of all, these are systems of design automation, engineering calculations and product life cycle management," Mishustin said. "The second most important thing is production process and asset management, accounting and monitoring of equipment status, as well as maintenance and repair planning," he noted.

Grants have already been allocated in such areas to twenty six projects in the amount of seventeen billion rubles ($209.5 mln), Mishustin said. "All of them are innovative products, which use the technologies of the Internet of Things, predictive analytics and artificial intelligence," he added.

"We will also pay particular attention to projects to create integrated firmware solutions that can be used in the industrial infrastructure," the Prime Minister said.