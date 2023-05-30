Ukraine shelled temporary housing of evacuated Belgorod Region residents — governor

BELGOROD, May 30. /TASS/. Ukraine has shelled temporary housing used by evacuated Belgorod Region residents, killing and wounding some of them, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Tuesday.

"The Ukrainian armed forces shelled temporary housing with the people that had been moved from the rural municipalities of the Shebekino District. Some people were killed and wounded. I have cancelled my live broadcast and am on the way to the scene. Details to follow," he said in a video posted to his Telegram channel.

The Shebekino District has been suffering massive shelling from Ukraine, with 155 hits registered on Monday. Of them, 48 targeted the town of Shebekino. Some of the area’s residents were moved to temporary housing.