Moscow forced to respond to Berlin’s anti-Russian steps — diplomat

BERLIN, May 27. /TASS/. Moscow has to respond to Berlin’s anti-Russian steps, but does not initiate any unfriendly actions, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the DPA news agency on Saturday.

"Multiple steps of Russophobic nature are being taken against Russia," she said blaming Berlin for spreading "new lies."

Zakharova pointed out that the German foreign ministry takes steps, which are secret for the public, and had previously denied that Berlin was expelling Russian diplomats, who later returned to Russia though.

"This is a downright lie," the Russian diplomat stressed.

Earlier on Saturday, the Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported that in response to Berlin’s expulsion of Russian diplomats, the Russian Foreign Ministry decided in April to downsize the number of employees of German institutions and cultural organizations to about 350 people.