Russian MFA protests to US embassy over remarks by Biden's aide Sullivan — statement

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed dissatisfaction to the US Embassy in Moscow over the remarks made by US President Joe Biden's National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, in which he approved of Kiev's attacks on Russia.

"The senior diplomats of the US diplomatic mission in Moscow were summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry on May 26. The Russian diplomats strongly protested over the unacceptable statements of US Presidential National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, who actually approved the Ukrainian attacks on the Russian territory, including the Republic of Crimea and the Belgorod Region," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement released on Friday.

The ministry pointed out that US officials’ assurances that Washington does not encourage Kiev's attacks on Russian territory are hypocritical and false, "given the direct material evidence of the use of weapons and equipment supplied to the Ukrainian military by the Pentagon for the preparation and execution of terrorist actions."

The Russian diplomats also pointed out that the US’ hostile actions have pushed relations with Russia to the brink of a dangerous crisis that may have unpredictable consequences. "It is time for Washington to learn that any form of aggression against Russia will continue to be met with the strongest possible response," the ministry concluded.