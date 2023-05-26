Senior Russian MP says those behind Kiev regime want war, not talks

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. The incumbent authorities in Ukraine are a puppet regime, and those pulling the strings want war, not talks, so Russia has to win this battle, the chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, Leonid Slutsky, said in an interview with TASS.

"Kiev is a puppet regime with those standing behind it exercising external control. And they do not want talks - they want war. Well, if war is what they want, that’s what they’ll get," said Slutsky, who is also leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), when asked about potential negotiations with senior Ukrainian officials.

According to the senior Russian lawmaker, "a decisive geopolitical battle against Nazism is being waged now, and it has to be won."

However, the politician doesn’t think Ukraine should be divided as a result. "I am confident that all this will be the subject of serious discussion. But first let as win, and all our activities today, the activity of the LDPR and of each of our party members is focused on this," he concluded.