Russia views Kiev’s equipment in special military op area as legitimate target — Ryabkov

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Any military hardware used by the Kiev regime in the special military operation area and outside it is a legitimate target for Russia, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday.

"We have repeatedly said that any hardware, any armaments used by Kiev in the special military operation area and not only there, and we have seen what happened in the Belgorod Region now, are, undoubtedly, a legitimate target," the senior Russian diplomat stressed.

The stubbornness, with which Western countries are "moving further towards ever larger escalation is today not simply one of the main problems but, perhaps, the greatest threat to security, including their own security," Ryabkov said.