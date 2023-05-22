Russian, Uzbek foreign ministers discuss measures to strengthen region’s security

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed additional measures to strengthen stability and security in the region at talks in Moscow with his Uzbek counterpart Bakhtiyor Saidov on Monday.

"The situation in Afghanistan and additional measures to strengthen stability and security in the region were discussed in detail," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a press release circulated following the top diplomats’ talks.

According to the ministry, during the discussion of regional and international security issues, Lavrov outlined Russia's assessment of the current situation in Ukraine and the course of the special military operation.

"The foreign ministers discussed in detail the full range of issues related to further strengthening of the strategic partnership, alliance and multifaceted bilateral cooperation between Russia and Uzbekistan, including its political, trade and economic, scientific and technical, as well as cultural and humanitarian components," the ministry said.

The top diplomats "verified the schedule of upcoming interstate contacts at the senior and highest levels," it added. "The importance of cooperation on the platform of the UN and the OSCE, which should not depend on the current international situation, was stressed," the Foreign Ministry went on to say.

The parties paid special attention to giving a boost to coordination within the common integration associations - the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the Eurasian Economic Union. "The relevance of consistent implementation of the agreements and initiatives agreed within the framework of these international agencies was also stated," it said.

Russia, which holds the rotating presidency in the EAEU (from January 1, 2023) will continue motivated and constructive cooperation with Uzbekistan, which holds observer status in the union," the release said.

Saidov, in turn, informed his Russian counterpart about the preparations for an early presidential election in Uzbekistan on July 9. "The Russian side expressed full support for this important political event and readiness to provide organizational assistance in holding it for citizens of Uzbekistan staying in the Russian Federation," the ministry added. "The talks were held in a friendly and constructive atmosphere," it stressed.