Russia’s PM Mishustin to visit Beijing, Shanghai next week — cabinet

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will make an official visit to China on May 23-24, the Russian government announced on Friday.

"Mikhail Mishustin is scheduled to meet with [Chinese leader] Xi Jinping and hold talks with Premier of the State Council of China Li Qiang in Beijing," the government said in a statement.

According to the cabinet, the two sides will discuss Russian-Chinese economic cooperation, while focusing on interaction in industry, energy, transport infrastructure, agriculture and other spheres. "There are plans to sign a number of bilateral agreements following talks," the statement reads.

Also, Mishustin will travel to Shanghai where he will address a Russia-China business forum. The event will be attended by Russian and Chinese business leaders, the government added.

This will be Mishustin’s first visit to China as premier.

During his visit to Moscow on March 20-22, Xi invited the Russian head of government to travel to China as soon as possible to establish close communication with the premier of the State Council of China. Accepting the invitation, Mishustin said with confidence that he will be able to initiate a friendly and constructive dialogue with Li Qiang.