Russian diplomat urges US, NATO to stop attacking Russia’s sovereignty

GENEVA, May 16. /TASS/. Moscow is open to constructive diplomatic efforts to resolve pressing problems if and when the United States and NATO demonstrate that they are ready for this and stop attacking Russia’s sovereignty, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Geneva Office Gennady Gatilov said on Tuesday.

"Russia is open to constructive diplomatic efforts to resolve acute problems on a mutually acceptable and equal basis, if and when the United States and NATO show readiness for that and cease their onslaught on the sovereignty and economic viability of our state," he said at a session of the Conference on Disarmament.

He recalled that in their joint statement from January 3, 2022, the five nuclear powers stressed the need to recognize each other’s security interests and concerns and the importance of diplomatic approaches to prevent armed confrontation.

"This will require, first of all, overhauling the loose architecture of international security," Gatilov said, adding that it will be necessary to "stabilize relations between the nuclear powers who are permanent members of the UN Security Council and bear special responsibility for peace and global security."

According to the Russian diplomat, to create conditions for further reductions of nuclear weapons in the current environment, "efforts will be needed to ensure long-term stability, which is impossible without easing tensions and restoring trust between states at least at the lowest level.".