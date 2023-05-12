West turns blind eye to persecution of canonical Orthodoxy in Ukraine — Russian UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS, May 12. /TASS/. Western countries have turned a blind eye to the restrictions being imposed on the rights of believers in Ukraine as well as to the persecution of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Russia’s UN Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya said at an "Arria formula" meeting of the UN Security Council on Friday.

"None of our former Western colleagues have called on Ukraine to respect the rights of believers," he said. "Regretfully, some of you simply do not understand or do not want to understand the meaning of what is happening, the kind of persecution the canonical Orthodoxy in Ukraine is now facing with the full support, connivance and on the orders of the Kiev authorities," the Russian permanent representative stressed.

"We nevertheless urge our colleagues in the Security Council, as well as UN member states and international human rights organizations to reflect on what we have said and influence Kiev to prevent a disaster and stop the persecution of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church and its parishioners," Nebenzya added.