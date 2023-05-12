Kremlin still unaware of Vatican's 'peace mission' on Ukraine

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. The Kremlin still has no information about the Holy See's ‘peace mission’ on the Ukrainian settlement, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"No, we have no such information. It may come in time. We will monitor it closely," Peskov told reporters.

Pope Francis earlier told reporters of his press pool about the Holy See's "not yet public peace mission" on the Ukrainian settlement. Both Russia and Ukraine later said they had no information on the matter.

Previously, both Pope Francis and senior Vatican hierarchs had repeatedly said they were willing to mediate the Ukrainian settlement. The pontiff has agreed to travel personally to Kiev, where he has been invited, on the condition that he also visit Moscow. He also expressed a desire to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin, however, said it had received no information on the matter through official channels.