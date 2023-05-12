No comment from Kremlin on information about Ukrainian troops allegedly breaking through

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on reports of Ukraine’s alleged counteroffensive spread by some Telegram channels.

"This is about the progress of the special military operation, I won’t say anything here, this is the purview of the Defense Ministry," the Kremlin official told journalists on Friday, replying to a question as to how the Kremlin reacted to the reports about the alleged breakthrough and whether it viewed it as fake news

On Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry refuted claims that its defenses had been breached in various sections of the line of combat engagement. "The statements made public by some Telegram channels about ‘breaches of defenses’ taking place in various sections of the line of combat engagement are false," the military agency pointed out. The ministry stressed that the general situation in the area of Russia’s special military operation is under control.