Polish charge d’affaires leaves Russian Foreign Ministry building

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Polish charge d’affaires in Russia Jacek Sladewski, summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry Tuesday, has left the Ministry building, according to a TASS reporter.

The Polish diplomat spent about 20 minutes inside the Ministry and left the building without making any comments to the press.

On Saturday, Polish authorities evicted the Russian embassy school from its premises in Warsaw, seizing the school building. Russian diplomats were given one week to remove all equipment from the building. The Russian embassy in Poland has slammed Warsaw’s actions as illegal.

The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that Russia views Poland’s actions as an outrageous violation of the 1961 Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations and yet anot her attempt to seize Russian diplomatic real estate in Poland. The Foreign Ministry promised that these actions will not be left without a harsh response by Moscow and consequences for Poland.