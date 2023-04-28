Kremlin reiterates lack of progress in implementation of Russia-related part of grain deal

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The grain deal is still not being fulfilled in terms of the conditions relating to the Russian Federation, meaning that its chances of being extended are "not very good," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

When asked about the possibility of extending the deal he replied: "As they say - things never got off the ground." "The part of the deal that concerned our suppliers has still not been fulfilled. In this regard, the prospects [for extending the deal] are not very good," he added.

According to Peskov, the consequences for world markets from restrictions on the supply of grain and fertilizers from Russia remain negative. He recalled that the day before, President Vladimir Putin met with Russian Fertilizers Producers Association Andrey Guryev.

"The President asked him how things were going. And Guryev said that things are the same as they were; there are no improvements. They are facing the same problems, and the inevitable consequences are very, very negative at the moment from the restrictions that are in effect regarding our suppliers of fertilizers to world markets," the Kremlin spokesman went on.

Summing up the prospects for the deal, Peskov said: "In this case, nothing has changed."

However, he noted that Putin received a message from UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, which was conveyed through Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"There is a comprehensive set of arguments that describe the efforts that are being made in terms of the implementation of the deal," the spokesman added.

As was reported earlier, UN Secretary-General Guterres handed Lavrov a letter addressed to Vladimir Putin that included ideas about how to implement the grain deal, with similar letters being sent to Ukraine and Turkey.