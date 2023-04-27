Polish move to seize Russian embassy funds grossly violates Vienna Convention — ambassador

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. The Polish government’s decision to seize funds held on the accounts of the Russian embassy in Warsaw was an arbitrary act that violated the Vienna Convention, Russian ambassador to Poland Sergey Andreyev said on Channel One television on Thursday.

"This is a legal outrage, to put it mildly. It goes without saying that this is a blatant violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. This has been known for a long time," he said.

"Over the past year or so, we have seen a lot of examples, so to speak, of the creativity of our Polish non-partners in terms of making life difficult for our diplomatic offices in Poland," Andreyev noted.

The accounts of the Russian embassy in Poland had been blocked by Polish prosecutors in early March 2022. According to the daily Rzeczpospolita, there were 800,000 zlotys (about $180,000) and $912,000 on the accounts in question. The Russian embassy has challenged the prosecutor's decision, citing gross violations of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.