Moscow, Minsk solidarity to give 'cold shower' to Western designs on Belarus — CIS chief

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Russia’s show of solidarity with Belarus, within the framework of the Union State, is sufficient to ward the West off from attempting to carry out any dangerous plans with respect to Russia’s western neighbor and ally, CIS Secretary General Sergey Lebedev said in an interview with TASS.

Commenting on a potential Western attack on Belarus, the CIS chief said, "Precisely as regards the provision of military assistance, I think the Russian leadership has given enough assurances and signs of solidarity within the Union State to cool down the hotheads in the West and thwart the implementation of the dangerous plans that have been the focus of media chatter lately."

According to Lebedev, the majority of CIS countries are categorically opposed to attempts by the West to put pressure on Minsk and have expressed their solidarity with Belarus. "This was discussed at the recent meeting of the Council of CIS Foreign Ministers in Samarkand, where CIS foreign ministers voiced their solidarity with the Republic of Belarus in countering the pressure being exerted on the republic," he added.