Russian-Chinese relations developing dynamically, including in defense sphere – Putin

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday he had discussed military cooperation with China along with other topics with Chinese President Xi Jinping when he was visiting Moscow.

The Russian leader said this opening a meeting with visiting Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu.

"You have arrived in Russia after the visit to our country by our big friend, my friend - Chinese President Xi Jinping. I would like to stress once again that the visit was very productive. Among other topics, we, naturally, touched upon cooperation between our defense ministries. Relations are developing dynamically in all areas. In economy, in the social, cultural, educations spheres. And between the defense ministries," Putin said.