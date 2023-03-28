Russia regrets UNSC decision not to support resolution on Nord Streams — Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 28. /TASS/. Moscow is regretful about the decision by the UN Security Council not to support a resolution by Russia and China on an international investigation into the Nord Stream blasts, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"Of course, [we treat this decision] with regret. We think that everyone should be interested in an objective investigation with the involvement of all interested parties, all those who can shed light on the masterminds and perpetrators of this terror attack. We consider this extremely important, we regret that the initiative did not go through but, undoubtedly, the Russian side will continue to insist on preventing this issue from being smoothed over," the Kremlin official said.

Peskov was also asked what other options were available, and which steps Russia intended to take. "Right now, it’s probably hardly possible to be specific. But we will do everything we can to continue to insist and initiate such an international investigation," he assured.

On Monday, the UN Security Council did not support the resolution by Russia and China on an international investigation into sabotage at the Nord Stream pipelines. The document was supported by three countries, nobody voted against it and 12 countries abstained from voting. Thus, the resolution did not garner the nine votes necessary for it to be approved. Russia, China and Brazil voted for it, while Albania, the UK, Gabon, Ghana, Malta, Mozambique, the UAE, the US, France, Switzerland, Ecuador and Japan abstained. Belarus, Venezuela, North Korea, Nicaragua, Syria and Eritrea were also among the resolution’s coauthors but they are not members of the UN Security Council and did not participate in the vote.

The resolution draft proposed to entrust UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres with establishing an international independent investigation commission "to conduct a comprehensive, transparent and impartial international investigation of all aspects of the act of sabotage on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines — including identification of its perpetrators, sponsors, organizers and accomplices."