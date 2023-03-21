State of emergency declared in Crimea’s Dzhankoy after drones downed

SIMFEROPOL, March 21. /TASS/. A municipal state of emergency has been declared in the Crimean town of Dzhankoy where drones were shot down on Monday, local administration chief Igor Ivin told the Crimea-24 TV channel.

"All the damaged facilities are under control. Working groups have been formed to assess the damage and determine compensation to be paid to the affected parties from the reserve fund," Ivin said.

Air defenses were activated in Dzhankoy, located in northern Crimea, on Monday night. Drone fragments damaged a home and a store, leaving one person injured. According to adviser to the regional head Oleg Kryuchkov, the drone attack targeted civilian facilities as there are no military installations in the area. Each of the drones was carrying explosives and shrapnel.