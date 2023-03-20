African countries always been equal allies for Russia, says Duma speaker

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. Relations between Russia and African countries have always been built on an unselfish basis and equality, which cannot be said of the United States and Europe, which continue their colonial policy, Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said on Monday, speaking at the plenary session of the Second Russia-Africa International Parliamentary Conference.

"It is necessary to emphasize: Russia and African countries are equal allies and partners. Our relations have always been built on an unselfish basis, on the principles of mutual respect and non-interference in domestic affairs," Volodin said, stressing that for Russia "the African continent has never been a subject of mercantile interest, use of labor and raw material resources."

However, according to the speaker, the US and Europe have a different approach. "Washington and Brussels seek to take control of Russian and African natural resources. In fact, they continue their colonial policy. They go to any measures, including force and terrorist nature, for their own benefit," the politician pointed out. "It is not for Washington to teach us how to build relationships, be friends and make plans for the future," Volodin pointed out.

The Duma speaker recalled that "despite illegal sanctions from Washington, Russia and African states are developing trade and economic cooperation." In particular, according to the politician, the trade turnover is growing, which at the end of last year amounted to 17.9 billion dollars.

"Today the African continent plays an important role in solving global and regional problems. And it will only grow," Volodin concluded.