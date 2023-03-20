Ukraine to be on agenda of Putin-Xi talks — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will discuss Ukraine and the Chinese peace plan at their talks in Moscow, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Monday.

"One way or another, the topics that were touched upon in this plan, of course, will inevitably be raised during the exchange of views on Ukraine. Of course, Ukraine will feature on the agenda," Peskov said. "One can safely assume that one way or another [this topic] will be brought up," he repeated.

"Of course, President Putin will provide exhaustive explanations, so that President Xi can get a first-hand view of the current situation from the Russian side," Peskov stressed.

As Putin noted earlier in an article devoted to the development of Russian-Chinese relations, Russia is still open to a political and diplomatic solution in Ukraine. At the same time, he recalled that back in April 2022 the peace talks were terminated by no means through Russia’s fault. He noted in this regard that, "the future of the peace process depends solely on the will to engage in a meaningful discussion taking into account current geopolitical realities.".