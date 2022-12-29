Putin and Xi Jinping to discuss bilateral agenda and pressing regional issues — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will hold talks in a videoconference format in the morning of December 30, the leaders' opening remarks will be open, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Thursday.

"Yes, we are preparing a contact between [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and [his Chinese counterpart] Xi [Jinping], which will take place tomorrow morning in Moscow. It will be in a videoconference format, there is a closed communication line between the two heads of state. The first exchange, the welcoming remarks will be public, and then the conversation will continue in private, because the equipment and special communication line allow this," the Kremlin spokesman said.

He explained that the talks would first of all touch on the topic of "bilateral Russia-China relations." In this regard, Peskov recalled that trade turnover between the two countries was "rapidly growing."

"Of course, it will be very important to exchange views on the most pressing regional problems, which are both those that are closer to us, to Russia, and those that are closer to China. Our leaders will discuss these problems in the spirit of true strategic partnership," the Kremlin spokesman concluded.