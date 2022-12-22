Russia hopes US is wise enough to avoid direct confrontation — diplomat

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Moscow hopes that Washington will show enough prudence to prevent the situation from escalating to the point of a direct confrontation, Alexander Darchiev, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's North American Department, has told TASS in an interview.

"One can only hope that Washington will heed the voice of reason and does not let the situation escalate to the point of a direct confrontation between Russia and the United States. Otherwise, severed diplomatic ties will become a reality, with all due consequences," the Russian diplomat said.