Preparations underway for further talks between Putin, Xi — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping maintain regular communication and preparations for further talks between them are underway, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"Our leaders maintain regular communication. We are actually getting ready for further talks. When and how they will take place, we will let you know in due time," he assured, when asked if the leaders might hold talks before the end of the year.

Beijing also said earlier that Putin and Xi maintain regular contact in various formats.

Vedomosti, a Moscow-based newspaper, reported earlier, citing a diplomatic source, that the Russian and Chinese presidents would hold talks before the New Year, where they would sum up 2022. According to the report, they will likely communicate via video link.