German prosecution declines to clarify contact between coupists, Russian representatives

BERLIN, December 7. /TASS/. The German federal prosecutor’s office declined to provide any details regarding the alleged contact between the suspected coup plotters and Russian representatives.

"Please understand that we cannot provide any information beyond what we said in our press statement," an office spokesperson told TASS on Wednesday.

The federal prosecutor’s office said earlier that the suspects had allegedly contacted Russian representatives but failed to find support.

The office pointed out that the suspects considered a coup to be a necessary step towards "changing the system at all levels" and the organization currently viewed Russia as the main contact point for related talks. Defendant Heinrich XIII PR reached out to Russian representatives in Germany, the prosecutor’s office said, but, according to investigators, there are no signs thus far showing that the contact persons positively responded to his request, the office noted.

The German federal prosecutor’s office earlier stated that a coup attempt had been thwarted in the country. German intelligence agencies detained 25 suspected coup plotters, including a female Russian national named Vitalia B. who allegedly helped the suspects reach out to Russia’s representatives.