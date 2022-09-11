Putin, Macron agree to continue dialogue at various levels — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Russian and French Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron, have agreed to continue dialogue at various level, including ministerial, the Kremlin press service said on Sunday after their telephone conversation.

According to the Kremlin press service, the call was initiated by the French side. The president discussed the situation in Ukraine, including topics related to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and Ukraine’s use of Western weapons to shell Donbass cities, and the problem of food security. "It was agreed to continue dialogue on these matters at various levels, including ministerial," it said.

Putin’s previous phone call with Macron took place on August 19, also at the request of the French side. It was the first telephone conversation between the two leaders since May.

On September 10, Macron spoke over the phone with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.