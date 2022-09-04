Kremlin says aware about reports on Kadyrov’s possible resignation — spokesman

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is aware about reports on possible resignation of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, but it "has not materialized in any way so far," Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"Indeed, we have seen these reports, but, as far as I understand, these reports have not materialized so far," he said. "So, we proceed from the fact that he continues as head of the Chechen Republic.".

On Saturday, Kadyrov posted a video on his Telegram channel where he said he thinks himself to be a "long-liver" among the current governors of Russian regions, for which reason he thinks his "time has come before" he is "kicked out." He also said he believes "he well deserves an open-ended and long vacation.".