PATRIOT PARK /Moscow region/, August 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the era of the unipolar world order is over, and geopolitical events on a historical scale are heading in a radically different direction.

"Clearly, the only way to minimize global tension, remove challenges and risks in the military-political sphere, increase confidence between countries, and secure their long-term development is to fundamentally reinforce the modern multipolar world system. No matter how much the existing globalist model's beneficiaries try to maintain the status quo, it is doomed. On a historical scale, geopolitical changes are heading in a very different direction," Putin said in his address to participants and guests of the Moscow Conference on International Security.

According to Russian Defense Minister, General of the Army Sergey Shoigu, A multipolar world is a reality today. "A multipolar world is the reality of today. The transition from the dominance of one global leader to multiple centers is not easy. However, this creates genuine circumstances for the growth of sovereign states," the minister said.