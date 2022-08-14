Chechen leader says more volunteers depart to Ukraine

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. A new group of volunteers, who underwent training in the Chechnya-based university of special forces, left the Russian North Caucasus Republic and is headed to Ukraine, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov wrote in his Telegram channel.

"Another group of volunteers departed to the Donbass special operation zone today from Grozny International Airport," he said. "Thanks to outstanding teaching staff of the Rusisan University of Special Forces, the volunteers are well-prepared for solving operational tasks promptly and skillfully."

The Russian University of Special Forces is the first and only private educational institution in the Russian Federation to provide professional training for special forces. It’s being built with funding from private investors on an area of more than 450 hectares in the city of Gudermes and is a compound of 95 buildings equipped with the latest special information technology solutions. The university covers such areas as firearms, special tactical, airborne, mountain training, as well as the training of bodyguards and military journalists.