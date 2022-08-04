Russia summons Norwegian envoy over consul’s `inadmissible’ behavior

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Norwegian Ambassador to Moscow Rune Resaland was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry over what Russian diplomats said was inadmissible behavior on the part of consul Elisabeth Ellingsen at a Murmansk hotel on July 6, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an official comment on Thursday.

"On August 4, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Norway Resaland was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, and a resolute protest was lodged to him over the inadmissible behavior of Norwegian consul Ellingsen at a Murmansk hotel on July 6, when she made offensive Russophobic statements," Zakharova’s comment reads.

Ellingsen can no longer stay in Russia after the "outrageous" incident, Zakharova added.

A video was earlier published on the Internet in which Ellingsen is shouting out words of hatred towards the Russians at a Russian hotel and using obscene language when talking to hotel staff.

Moscow slammed the incident as an outrageous act of hatred, nationalism and xenophobia. In its turn, the Norwegian Foreign Ministry expressed its regrets over Ellingsen’s behavior.