Russia hopes Nord Stream turbine to be returned ‘sooner rather than later’ — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Russia hopes that the repaired Nord Stream turbine will be returned and installed "sooner rather than later," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"Yes, indeed, there are some troubles with the turbines. The turbine has not yet arrived and has not been installed after the overhaul. It is on its way. Let's hope that this will happen sooner rather than later. But there are also some problems with another turbine," he said, noting that Gazprom is working on this issue.

Peskov noted that the situation has been "seriously complicated by the restrictions and sanctions that have been imposed against the Russian Federation."

"Had it not been for these restrictions, all repair, warranty, and service work would have been carried out in the usual operational manner, without leading to such situations that we are seeing now," he maintained.

The spokesman added that the Kremlin "will ask colleagues at Gazprom from a technological point of view to provide explanations" on the matter.

"We will turn to our colleagues at Gazprom so that they make a statement," he said.