Ukraine repeatedly shells bridge in Kherson region using HIMARS — authorities

KERSON, July 20. /TASS/. Ukraine has repeatedly shelled a bridge across the Dnieper River in the Kherson region using US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launcher, Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the military-civilian administration of the region, told TASS.

"Missiles from HIMARS fired at the bridge, 12 missiles were fired, eight or nine of them hit the bridge. The bridge is very badly damaged. It is repairable, but will require time. We will probably have to block traffic. It will not collapse, it is impossible, we will simply block the traffic. There are no casualties," he said.

The Ukrainian military shells this bridge across the Dnieper River for the second day in a row.