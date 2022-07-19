Putin points to major contribution to Syrian settlement from Russia and Iran

TEHRAN, July 19./TASS/. Moscow and Tehran make an important contribution towards the settlement of the Syrian crisis, President Vladimir Putin said at talks with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi on Tuesday.

"We are strengthening our interaction on international security issues. Making a substantial contribution to the settlement of the Syrian crisis," the Russian leader said.

Putin, who is visiting Tehran on Tuesday, stressed that he was very pleased to be on the hospitable soil of Iran, among Russia's friends. He pointed out that relations between the two countries were developing at a good pace. Thus, Moscow and Tehran can boast "record figures in terms of the growth of trade," he explained.