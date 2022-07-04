Russia, Venezuela finish procedures under agreement on cooperation in space — Lavrov

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Moscow and Caracas have completed procedures to enforce an agreement on cooperation in outer space, under which Russia will place GLONASS satellite navigation stations in Venezuela, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"We have completed domestic procedures necessary to enforce the intergovernmental agreement on space cooperation. The document sets the legal framework for mutually beneficial projects, including the deployment of a GLONASS ground station," he said after talks with visiting Venezuelan Foreign Minister Carlos Faria.

Russia and Venezuela will "continue to expand cooperation in high-technology spheres in the interests of the both countries’ development," Lavrov stressed.