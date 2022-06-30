Russia has no fertilizer export restrictions — Putin

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Russia has no restrictions of fertilizer and food export, President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting with President of Indonesia Joko Widodo on Thursday.

"I would like to note at once that we have no restrictions for fertilizer export. Early last year, we thought about supporting our own agriculture at first, but volumes of fertilizer production in Russia are such at present that we have no restrictions for supplies of these products to the international market. The same pertains to foods," Putin said.

Russia is ready to fully meet the fertilizer demand of agricultural producers from friendly countries, the head of state added.