{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Military operation in Ukraine

Ukraine’s border guards claim Belarusian troops participated in Ukrainian border attack

Earlier, the US TV Channel broadcast the footage of CCTVs showing convoys of the armor moving along a highway

KIEV, February 24. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Border Guard Service claimed on Thursday that Belarusian armed formations participated in ‘an attack of the Ukrainian border.’

"At about 05:00 (06:00 Moscow time), the state border of Ukraine at its section with the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus was attacked by the Russian troops supported by Belarus," the Ukrainian Border Guard Service claimed in a statement.

The forces attacking the Ukrainian border guard units and checkpoints are employing artillery, heavy equipment and small arms, it said.

"These operations are taking place within the bounds of the Lugansk, Sumy, Kharkov, Chernigov and Zhitomir Regions. Also, an attack is in progress from the temporarily occupied territories of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea. There are also reports of the activity of enemy subversive and reconnaissance groups," the Ukrainian Border Guard Service reported.

Information on casualties among the Ukrainian border guards is being specified, it added.

CNN claimed on Thursday that the troops crossed the Ukrainian border from Belarus. The US TV Channel broadcast the footage of CCTVs showing convoys of the armor moving along a highway. CNN specified that the footage was made at the Senkovka checkpoint at the Ukrainian-Belarusian border.

CNN correspondent Frederik Pleitgen said it was unclear from the video footage whether the armor belonged to the Belarusian or Russian troops.

Special military operation

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address on Thursday morning that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in order to protect people "who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported later on Thursday that Russian troops were not delivering strikes against Ukrainian cities. It emphasized that Ukrainian military infrastructure was being destroyed by precision weapons.

Civilians are not threatened, it assured.

Tags
Foreign policyMilitary operation in Ukraine
Military operation in Ukraine
Kiev asks Ankara to close Turkish straits to Russian warships
The Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey Vadily Bodnar called "on all countries to establish a coalition against Russian President Vladimir Putin in order to stop the war from engulfing more of the region"
Read more
Zelensky says Kiev will not pull back troops from Donbass at DPR, LPR’s request
The Ukrainian President pointed out that Kiev was not communicating with DPR and LPR
Read more
Putin signs decrees on recognizing Donetsk and Lugansk republics
Putin also signed with the leaders of the DPR and LPR the treaties on friendship, cooperation and mutual aid
Read more
UN Secretary General made statements on Ukraine incompatible with his status, Lavrov says
The Russian top diplomat noted that Moscow conveyed to Guterres its assessment of his statements
Read more
Ukrainian headquarters report death of serviceman in Donbass
Tensions escalated along the line of contact in eastern Ukraine on the morning of February 17
Read more
Russia’s Federation Council ratifies friendship, cooperation treaties with DPR, LPR
The treaties establish that each of the sides will recognize documents issued by state authorities and local self-government bodies of the other side
Read more
When’s ‘our upcoming invasions, I’d like to plan my vacation’: Diplomat mocks US-UK media
According to the Politico newspaper, US President Joe Biden claimed that Russia could allegedly attack Ukraine on February 16
Read more
If Ukraine joins NATO, Russia’s security threats will increase dramatically — Putin
Vladimir Putin recalled that Russia is told that some NATO countries are against Ukraine becoming a member of the alliance
Read more
Severance of diplomatic relations with Ukraine extremely unwelcome — Kremlin
Dmitry PEskov stressed that this scenario would make everything more difficult not only for the states but also for their peoples
Read more
Ensuring Russia’s defense capacity remains prior task today, says Putin
"Our country is always open for a direct and honest dialogue, for searching diplomatic solutions to the most complicated issues", Russian President said
Read more
Press review: Putin’s recognition of Donbass changes the game and which sanctions can bite
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, February 22nd
Read more
US imposes sanctions on Nord Stream 2 operator — Biden
US President also instructed his administration to impose sanctions on the company's corporate officers
Read more
LPR, DPR heads call on Putin to help repel Kiev’s aggression — Kremlin
Their appeals emphasize that amid the deteriorating situation and threats from Kiev, the republics’ citizens are currently forced to flee their homes
Read more
Donetsk Republic intelligence reports Ukrainian rocket launchers moving to Mariupol
Rocket artillery can accomplish fire tasks against the DPR territory from that area, Deputy Chief of the DPR People’s Militia Eduard Basurin pointed out
Read more
Press review: What’s Kiev’s next move and Bank of Russia digs in its heels on bitcoin
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, February 21st
Read more
Blinken says meeting with Lavrov on February 24 does not make sense
The United States remain committed to diplomacy if Russia is prepared to take demonstrable steps to provide the international community with any degree of confidence that it’s serious about de-escalating and finding a diplomatic solution, US Secretary of State siad
Read more
Strong blast hits Donetsk
"It looks like a self-made explosive device thrown by someone," Director General of the First Republican Channel Sergey Pelyanitsyn said
Read more
Recognition of Donbass and warning to Kiev — Putin’s address to nation
Putin said that the recognition of DPR’s and LPR’s sovereignty was a "long-pending decision" and asked the parliament to support it as well as to ratify the agreements on friendship and mutual assistance with both republics
Read more
Diplomat slams ‘illusion’ that West would not impose sanctions on Russia
According to Maria Zakharova, the West "does not need grounds" for sanctions
Read more
Putin: Ukraine’s threat to develop nuclear weapons not an empty bravado
Kiev has Soviet technologies and delivery systems for such weapons, Russian President said
Read more
Dollar exchange rate up above 80 rubles on Moscow Exchange first since January 26
Earlier the ruble was down against the dollar and the euro by more than 3%
Read more
Putin: US portrays Russia as its foe because it does not need such a big country
Ukraine will serve as a NATO foothold for a strike against Russia, should it join the alliance, Russian President said
Read more
Russia regrets Germany’s statements on Nord Stream 2 — Kremlin
Russia has reiterated this project has no relation and should not have any relation to politics, press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
Biden to sign decree on sanctions, investment bans, trade with DPR, LPR
This will also provide authority to impose sanctions on any person determined to operate in those areas of Ukraine, the statement noted
Read more
US Department of Treasury imposes sanctions against PSB, 17 its subsidiaries in Russia
US President Joe Biden announced sanctions on Russia over its recognition of the sovereignty of the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics
Read more
US introduces new sanctions against Russia and to escalate them
They will tighten them depending on Moscow’s actions towards Ukraine, US President Joe Biden said
Read more
Russian flag taken down at embassy in Ukraine, TASS correspondent says
No activity is observed on the territory of the diplomatic mission
Read more
Russia needs to analyze EU sanctions before taking response measures — Kremlin spokesman
On February 22, EU foreign diplomacy chief Josep Borrell said that the EU has unanimously approved a new package of anti-Russian sanctions following its decision to recognize the Donbass republics
Read more
Putin tells Macron, Scholz he plans to sign decree to recognize Donbass republics
According to the Kremlin press service, the French President and the German Chancellor said that they were disappointed with this decision
Read more
Putin offers West to recognize Crimea, Kiev - to reject accession to NATO
The situation around Ukraine could be resolved with demilitarization of the republic, the Russian President noted
Read more
85% of Serbians will always support Russia whatever may happen - President Vucic
Serbia has always supported Ukraine’s integrity, Serbian President said
Read more
Erdogan says Turkey ready to use S-400 missile systems if need be
The Turkish leader already stated in July 2019 that Turkey intended to employ the S-400 surface-to-air missile systems, if the country was attacked
Read more
Putin: Russia stands for demilitarization of Ukraine
Russian President said he wished the Donbass problem could be settled through talks and the implementation of the Minsk agreements, but "regrettably, this is no longer relevant"
Read more
Russian naval ships, submarines return home from Arctic drills
The missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov that successfully fired missiles against coastal and naval targets was one of the last warships to moor at the wharf
Read more
Russia hopes UN will rely on its basic principles in approach to Lugansk, Donetsk — Lavrov
Russia's top diplomat stressed that the UN Secretariat had to abide by the decisions adopted by that organization
Read more
Gas prices in Europe surpass $960 per 1,000 cubic meters
The overall increase in the price of gas since the beginning of the day was about 2.8%
Read more
Russia supports sovereignty of neighbors, was forced to make exception for Ukraine — Putin
Vladimir Putin reminded that Russia supported Kazakhstan at the start of 2022 to preserve its sovereignty
Read more
Russia is still ready for talks with US after recognizing LPR, DPR as independent — MFA
"We are always in favor of diplomacy," Maria Zakharova stressed
Read more
Lavrov calls Ukraine’s Zelensky ‘unstable,’ capable of ‘anything’
The Russian Foreign Minister also noted that the West does not try to find ways for de-escalation of tensions it itself creates
Read more
Armed group eliminated in Russia’s south trespassed border in two combat vehicles — FSB
The group attempted to put up armed resistance
Read more
Russia’s UN envoy points to Kiev deploying 120,000 troops to line of contact in Donbass
According to Vasily Nebenzya, "the bubble that the West and Ukraine inflated together just had to burst"
Read more
Situation in Donbass acquires critical character - Putin
I would like to stress it once again that Ukraine is not just a neighbor for us, Russian President said
Read more
UK introduces sanctions against five Russian banks, three individuals
Any assets they hold in the UK will be frozen, the individuals concerned will be banned from travelling, Prime Minister Boris Johnson clarified
Read more
Gas price in Europe up over $2,100 per 1,000 cubic meters for the first time
The price of gas in Europe has grown by more than 25% during the course of the day
Read more
Russia ready to show what true de-communization means for Ukraine - Putin
Present-day Ukraine was wholly created by Communist Russia, Putin said
Read more
Putin stresses need for LPR, DPR recognition in conversation with Erdogan
In his turn, Turkish president outlined "his well-known opinion in this regard"
Read more
Russia to offer strong, measured and sensitive response to US sanctions - Foreign Ministry
According to the ministry, Russia proved that despite all sanctions it is capable of reducing the damage
Read more
Ukrainian army deploys five Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile systems in Donbass — DPR militia
The situation at the line of engagement in Donbass escalated on the morning of February 17
Read more
Cabinet preparing for consequences of DPR, LPR recognition — PM
All the possible risks have been fairly considered, Mikhail Mishustin noted
Read more
Ukraine as armed "anti-Russia" unacceptable for Moscow — Putin
As he commented on Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s remarks he did not like the Minsk agreements, Putin said that in this way it might be possible to walk out of any other agreements
Read more
Entry for Russians to Poland may be blocked, president says
Western countries began to discuss various sanctions against Russia after on February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics
Read more