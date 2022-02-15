Kremlin hopes for maximally constructive talks between Putin, Scholz, spokesman says

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. Moscow hopes for maximally constructive and useful talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz where they can exchange opinions on "burning issues," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Tuesday.

"We hope that the talks today will be maximally constructive, business-like and useful. The talks are held in order for the president and the chancellor to explain to each other their approaches to these burning issues," he said in response to a question as to how Scholz’s statement on the utter support for Ukraine would impact the tone of the top-level talks.

On Tuesday, the German chancellor arrived in Moscow for his talks with Putin. This will be the first face-to-face meeting of the two politicians. Before his trip to Moscow, Scholz visited Kiev.