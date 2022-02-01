Top speaker offers Lunar New Year’s greetings, says China to make Olympics ‘true festival’

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. China will organize the 24th Winter Olympic Games, set to take place in Beijing on February 4-20, in the best possible way, Russian Federation Council (the upper house of parliament) Chairperson Valentina Matviyenko said in a Lunar New Year message to the Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Chinese National People's Congress Li Zhanshu.

"I would like to express my firm belief that your country will make sure that the 24th Winter Olympic Games are held in the best possible way, proving to be a true festival of sports for millions of people all around the world," the message reads.

"I fully share your position about the need to continuously develop the potential of cooperation between the Russian and Chinese legislatures, boost ties, and share our experience in the field of legislation and supervision. I expect that the coronavirus situation will allow us to return to in-person communication, enabling us to take another step in our interaction and make a significant contribution to the implementation of agreements reached at the highest level," the Russian senate speaker pointed out.

She noted that last year, which marked the 20th anniversary of the Treaty of Good Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation between the Russian Federation and the People's Republic of China, the two countries continued to maintain an active political dialogue at every level, setting new records in terms of trade and implementing a number of bilateral projects.

Matviyenko also sent a Lunar New Year message to the Chairman of the National Assembly of Vietnam Vuong Dinh Hue and a Korean New Year message to South Korean National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug. The Federation Council speaker was confident that Russia would continue to boost mutually beneficial ties with both countries.