Mongolia, Russia to coordinate efforts on global arena, says president

MOSCOW, December 16./TASS/. Ulan Bator and Moscow will continue to cooperate closely within the framework of regional and international organizations, Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh said on Thursday after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Our countries are cooperating closely within the framework of regional mechanisms and international organizations, and have confirmed intentions to coordinate efforts in the UN, ASEM (Asia-Europe Meeting) and the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization)," the Mongolian leader told a news conference broadcast by the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

It was the first meeting of President Putin and Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh since he was elected President of Mongolia. Prior to that, they met when Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh served as Prime Minister of Mongolia. His most recent talks with the Russian leader were in Sochi in December 2019.