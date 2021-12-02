OSCE needs to send Kiev clear signal that revising Minsk deal out of the question — Lavrov

STOCKHOLM, December 2. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has urged the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) to give Ukraine a signal that the Minsk Accords cannot be revised at an OSCE Ministerial Council meeting on Thursday.

"The organization should send Kiev a clear signal that any revision of the Minsk agreements as the sole option for a settlement basis would be out of the question. Ukraine won’t cope with the crisis inside the country as long as the Kiev regime avoids fulfilling the international legal obligations it had assumed from a direct dialogue with Donetsk and Lugansk," he said.

"Any attempts to dissect those key provisions of the Minsk set of measures would be a road to disaster," Russia’s top diplomat added.