Putin spoke in favor of ensuring calm, stable situation for all countries worldwide

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke in favor of ensuring calm and stable situation worldwide at the meeting with newly arrived ambassadors of foreign states on Wednesday.

"We do not require any special conditions for ourselves. We understand that any agreements should certainly take into account the interests of Russia as well as all Euro-Atlantic states," he stressed. "Calm, stable situation should be ensured for all and needed by everyone without exception."

He also noted that Moscow is interested in building constructive interaction, the development of equal international cooperation, and it remains the main goal of Russian foreign policy. "I hope that you bring this signal to the leadership of your countries," the Russian leader concluded, addressing the diplomats.