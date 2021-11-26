No contacts with Zelensky’s office representatives so far — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Friday that the Kremlin has had no contacts with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s office.

"So far, we have had no contacts," he said when asked to comment on contacts announced by Zelensky.

The Ukrainian president said earlier on Friday head of his office, Andrei Yermak, would soon get in touch with Russia’s representatives. According to Zelensky, the European Union leadership and German acting Chancellor Angel Merkel insist on it.

He also said he speaks over the phone with the leaders of various countries every day and "they want us to begin to speak with Russia along with them."