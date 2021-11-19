Putin tasks Russian Foreign Ministry to begin talks on system of security guarantees

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin gave instructions to begin talks on developing a system of security guarantees at the expanded board of the Russian Foreign Ministry on November 18, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Friday.

According to him, NATO’s provocative actions in Ukraine and in the Black Sea region "force Russia to respond, to undertake measures on protection and on ensuring its interests and its security." "This is a continuous process, it strains the entire system and architecture of security on the European continent. Talks on creating a system of security guarantees are an alternative to it. This is what the president was talking about and what he assigned yesterday to Russian diplomacy. Such a system of security guarantees will be able to calm the situation, to ensure that countries feel secure," he noted.

Russia will hold talks on security guarantees in Europe with all involved parties. "The president’s assignment was given as recently as yesterday. It is yet to be seen how our counterparts, partners, opponents and adversaries will view this. Major work is ahead. Certainly, we would like for this security to depend on European states in the end," the Kremlin official said.

According to Putin’s press secretary, the talks will be held not only with European partners. "Not necessarily. With everyone who has a say in ensuring European security," he explained.

"A document is a form, it should involve some joint agreements, while in which way they are recorded is already the issue of negotiations," he added.

On November 18, speaking at the expanded board of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Putin said that the tense state of the Western countries after warnings on the part of Russia should continue for as long as possible in order to avoid conflicts. He added that it is necessary to attain the long-term guarantees of ensuring Russia’s security in this direction.