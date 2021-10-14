Russian Deputy PM Borisov met with Cuba’s ex-President Raul Castro — newspaper

HAVANA, October 14. /TASS/. Visiting Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov met on Wednesday with Cuba’s former President Raul Castro, the Granma newspaper reported.

"During this meeting both [sides] expressed satisfaction with the good relations between Russia and Cuba and reiterated readiness to work to strengthen them. The guest handed over to the army general copies of medals awarded by the former Soviet Union of Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro," it said. "Raul Castro conveyed a brotherly greeting to Russian President Vladimir Putin."

Russian Ambassador to Cuba Andrei Guskov and Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla took part in the meeting.

Borisov, who is on a working visit to Havana, on Tuesday met with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz to discuss issues of trade and economic cooperation between the countries and the development of joint projects in Cuba.